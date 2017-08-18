Americas

Americans Who Gained Health Insurance Coverage Under the ACA by State

Teri Schure
August 3, 2017

According to an analysis by the Urban Institute, between 2010 and 2015, more than 19 million non-elderly people gained health insurance under the  Affordable Care Act (A.C.A.).

Of the 19 million, an estimated 2.8 million were children from birth to age 18, and approximately 5 million were women of childbearing age (19 to 44 years old).

Among those gaining coverage from 2010 to 2015, 8.2 million (43 percent) were non-Hispanic white, 2.8 million (15 percent) were non-Hispanic black, 6.2 million (32 percent) were Hispanic, and 2.0 million (10 percent) were other non-Hispanics.  

The vast majority (87 percent) of adults gaining coverage from 2010 to 2015 did not have a college degree. Among them, 6.2 million were non-Hispanic white, and 7.9 million were nonwhite or Hispanic.

California’s uninsured rate fell 53.4 percent, translating into 3.8 million people gaining coverage.

More than 2.3 million people gaining coverage from 2010 to 2015 lived in the Midwestern states of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, with uninsured rates declining between 38 and 49 percent.

Florida and Texas, two non-expansion states in the South, saw about 3.3 million people gain coverage as statewide uninsured rates fell 36 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

The Americans below make up the millions that the Congressional Budget Office (C.B.O.) says could lose their coverage under the Republican plan to repeal and or replace the A.C.A.

The top 10 states that ranked the highest based on percent of total population insured through the A.C.A. are Nevada (1), California (2), Oregon (3), Kentucky (4), New Mexico (5), West Virginia (6), Florida (7), Arkansas (8), Colorado (9), and Washington (10).

The lowest ranking state was South Dakota.     

Below is a breakdown of the number of people under 65, who became insured through the A.C.A. from 2010-2015 by State.

State          Total Pop.   ACA Insured   % ACA   ACA Rank                    

Alabama      4,833,722     188,000               3.89%         36

Alaska          735,132        28,000                3.81%         39

Arizona        6,626,624     391,000              5.90%          17

Arkansas     2,959,373      232,000             7.84%          8

California     38,332,521   3,849,000           10.04%        2

Colorado      5,268,367     407,000              7.73%         9

Connecticut  3,596,080    116,000               3.23%         46

Delaware      925,749       38,000                4.10%          33

D.C.             646,449        24,000                3.71%          41

Florida         19,552,860   1,539,000           7.87%          7

Georgia        9,992,167     554,000              5.54%         18

Hawaii          1,404,054     48,000                3.42%         43

Idaho           1,612,136     104,000              6.45%          14

Illinois          12,882,135   874,000              6.78%          12

Indiana         6,570,902     316,000              4.81%         26

Iowa             3,090,416     138,000              4.47%         31

Kansas        2,893,957     132,000              4.56%          30

Kentucky      4,395,295     382,000              8.69%         4

Louisiana     4,625,470     243,000              5.25%          21

Maine           1,328,302     22,000                1.66%         49

Maryland        5,928,814   277,000              4.67%         28

Massachusetts 6,692,824  106,000             1.58%         50

Michigan          9,895,622    603,000           6.09%          16

Minnesota        5,420,380   241,000            4.45%         32

Mississippi       2,991,207    147,000           4.91%          24

Missouri           6,044,171     202,000          3.34%          45

Montana           1,015,165     54,000            5.32%         20

Nebraska           1,868,516    72,000           3.85%          38

Nevada              2,790,136    285,000         10.21%        1

New Hampshire 1,323,459     54,000          4.08%         34

New Jersey         8,899,339   409,000         4.60%         29

New Mexico       2,085,287     182,000        8.73%         5

New York            19,651,127    968,000      4.93%          23

North Carolina   9,848,060       509,000      5.17%          22

North Dakota     723,393         18,000         2.49%          48

Ohio                  11,570,808      630,000      5.44%          19

Oklahoma         3,850,568     181,000         4.70%          27

Oregon             3,930,065     387,000         9.85%          3

Pennsylvania    12,773,801   481,000         3.77%          40

Rhode Island    1,051,511     75,000           7.13%          11

South Carolina  4,774,839     293,000        6.14%          15

South Dakota   844,877        7,000             .83%            51

Texas                26,448,193   1,749,000      6.61%          13

Tennessee        6,495,978      251,000        3.86%          37

Utah                  2,900,872    140,000          4.83%          25

Vermont            626,630        21,000           3.35%          44

Virginia             8,260,405      263,000        3.18%          47

Washington      6,971,406     531,000         7.62%          10

West Virginia    1,854,304     155,000         8.36%          6

Wisconsin         5,742,713    212,000          3.69%          42

Wyoming          582,658        23,000           3.95%          35

TOTALS         316,128,839   19,151,000     6.06%   

The Urban Institute will continue to document changes to the implementation of national health reform to help states, researchers and policymakers learn from the process as it unfolds.

Reports that have been prepared as part of this ongoing project can be found at www.rwjf.org and www.healthpolicycenter.org.

