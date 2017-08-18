Americas

Americans Who Gained Health Insurance Coverage Under the ACA by State

According to an analysis by the Urban Institute, between 2010 and 2015, more than 19 million non-elderly people gained health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (A.C.A.).

Of the 19 million, an estimated 2.8 million were children from birth to age 18, and approximately 5 million were women of childbearing age (19 to 44 years old).

Among those gaining coverage from 2010 to 2015, 8.2 million (43 percent) were non-Hispanic white, 2.8 million (15 percent) were non-Hispanic black, 6.2 million (32 percent) were Hispanic, and 2.0 million (10 percent) were other non-Hispanics.

The vast majority (87 percent) of adults gaining coverage from 2010 to 2015 did not have a college degree. Among them, 6.2 million were non-Hispanic white, and 7.9 million were nonwhite or Hispanic.

California’s uninsured rate fell 53.4 percent, translating into 3.8 million people gaining coverage.

More than 2.3 million people gaining coverage from 2010 to 2015 lived in the Midwestern states of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, with uninsured rates declining between 38 and 49 percent.

Florida and Texas, two non-expansion states in the South, saw about 3.3 million people gain coverage as statewide uninsured rates fell 36 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

The Americans below make up the millions that the Congressional Budget Office (C.B.O.) says could lose their coverage under the Republican plan to repeal and or replace the A.C.A.

The top 10 states that ranked the highest based on percent of total population insured through the A.C.A. are Nevada (1), California (2), Oregon (3), Kentucky (4), New Mexico (5), West Virginia (6), Florida (7), Arkansas (8), Colorado (9), and Washington (10).

The lowest ranking state was South Dakota.

Below is a breakdown of the number of people under 65, who became insured through the A.C.A. from 2010-2015 by State.

State Total Pop. ACA Insured % ACA ACA Rank

Alabama 4,833,722 188,000 3.89% 36

Alaska 735,132 28,000 3.81% 39

Arizona 6,626,624 391,000 5.90% 17

Arkansas 2,959,373 232,000 7.84% 8

California 38,332,521 3,849,000 10.04% 2

Colorado 5,268,367 407,000 7.73% 9

Connecticut 3,596,080 116,000 3.23% 46

Delaware 925,749 38,000 4.10% 33

D.C. 646,449 24,000 3.71% 41

Florida 19,552,860 1,539,000 7.87% 7

Georgia 9,992,167 554,000 5.54% 18

Hawaii 1,404,054 48,000 3.42% 43

Idaho 1,612,136 104,000 6.45% 14

Illinois 12,882,135 874,000 6.78% 12

Indiana 6,570,902 316,000 4.81% 26

Iowa 3,090,416 138,000 4.47% 31

Kansas 2,893,957 132,000 4.56% 30

Kentucky 4,395,295 382,000 8.69% 4

Louisiana 4,625,470 243,000 5.25% 21

Maine 1,328,302 22,000 1.66% 49

Maryland 5,928,814 277,000 4.67% 28

Massachusetts 6,692,824 106,000 1.58% 50

Michigan 9,895,622 603,000 6.09% 16

Minnesota 5,420,380 241,000 4.45% 32

Mississippi 2,991,207 147,000 4.91% 24

Missouri 6,044,171 202,000 3.34% 45

Montana 1,015,165 54,000 5.32% 20

Nebraska 1,868,516 72,000 3.85% 38

Nevada 2,790,136 285,000 10.21% 1

New Hampshire 1,323,459 54,000 4.08% 34

New Jersey 8,899,339 409,000 4.60% 29

New Mexico 2,085,287 182,000 8.73% 5

New York 19,651,127 968,000 4.93% 23

North Carolina 9,848,060 509,000 5.17% 22

North Dakota 723,393 18,000 2.49% 48

Ohio 11,570,808 630,000 5.44% 19

Oklahoma 3,850,568 181,000 4.70% 27

Oregon 3,930,065 387,000 9.85% 3

Pennsylvania 12,773,801 481,000 3.77% 40

Rhode Island 1,051,511 75,000 7.13% 11

South Carolina 4,774,839 293,000 6.14% 15

South Dakota 844,877 7,000 .83% 51

Texas 26,448,193 1,749,000 6.61% 13

Tennessee 6,495,978 251,000 3.86% 37

Utah 2,900,872 140,000 4.83% 25

Vermont 626,630 21,000 3.35% 44

Virginia 8,260,405 263,000 3.18% 47

Washington 6,971,406 531,000 7.62% 10

West Virginia 1,854,304 155,000 8.36% 6

Wisconsin 5,742,713 212,000 3.69% 42

Wyoming 582,658 23,000 3.95% 35

TOTALS 316,128,839 19,151,000 6.06%

The Urban Institute will continue to document changes to the implementation of national health reform to help states, researchers and policymakers learn from the process as it unfolds.

Reports that have been prepared as part of this ongoing project can be found at www.rwjf.org and www.healthpolicycenter.org.