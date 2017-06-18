Americas

Republican Yes Votes on Health Care

Republican Yes Votes for American Health Care Act

Yes: Republicans 217

Yes: Democrats 0

No: Republicans 20

No: Democrats 193

1 Republican No Vote: Washington (District 4): Dan Newhouse, Current age: 62

4 Empty Seats

The state with the most representatives is California with 53. Texas is second with 36, followed by Florida and New York who have 27 each. The remaining double-digit states are Illinois (18), Pennsylvania (18), Ohio (16), Georgia (14), Michigan (14), North Carolina (13), New Jersey (12), Virginia 11, and Washington (10).

The top thirteen states represent a total of 269 Representatives or 38% of the total 435 Members. Of the 269 Representatives, 127 are Democrats and 140 are Republicans. (See the complete breakdown of Representatives by state at the end of this article.)

Cases of beer were wheeled into the Capitol after 217 Republicans in the House voted to narrowly pass the American Health Care Act on May 4, 2017 that will repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act. Every Democrat (193) voted no, joined by 20 Republicans.

There was one No Vote, and four empty seats. California, Georgia, Montana and South Carolina all have special elections in June.

This is who voted yea and nay for the health care reform bill.

REPUBLICAN YEAS (217)

VOTE COUNT BY STATE & DISTRICT (Including their ages as of 2/26/17)

ALABAMA

(All 6 Republican House Members in Alabama voted YES)

Alabama (District 1): Bradley Byrne, Current age: 62

Alabama (District 2): Martha Roby, Current age: 41

Alabama (District 3): Mike Rogers, Current age: 59

Alabama (District 4): Robert Aderholt, Current age: 52

Alabama (District 5): Mo Brooks, Current age: 63

Alabama (District 6): Gary Palmer, Current age: 63

ALASKA

(The only House Member in Alaska (a Republican) voted YES)

Alaska (At Large): Don Young, Current age: 84

ARIZONA

(4 out of the 5 Republican House Members in Arizona voted YES)

Arizona (District 2): Martha McSally, Current age: 51

Arizona (District 4): Paul Gosar, Current age: 59

Arizona (District 6): David Schweikert, Current age: 55

Arizona (District 8): Trent Franks, Current age: 60

ARKANSAS

(All 4 Republican House Members in Arkansas voted YES)

Arkansas (District 1): Rick Crawford, Current age: 51

Arkansas (District 2): French Hill, Current age: 61

Arkansas (District 3): Steve Womack, Current age: 60

Arkansas (District 4): Bruce Westerman, Current age: 61

CALIFORNIA

(All 14 Republican House Members in California voted YES)

California (District 1): Doug LaMalfa, Current age: 57

California (District 4): Tom McClintock, Current age: 61

California (District 8): Paul Cook, Current age: 74

California (District 10): Jeff Denham, Current age: 50

California (District 21): David Valadao, Current age: 40

California (District 22): Devin Nunes, Current age: 44

California (District 23): Kevin McCarthy (House Majority Leader), Current age: 52

California (District 25): Steve Knight, Current age: 51

California (District 39): Ed Royce, Current age: 66

California (District 42): Ken Calvert, Current age: 64

California (District 45): Mimi Walters, Current age: 55

California (District 48): Dana Rohrabacher, Current age: 70

California (District 49): Darrell Issa, Current age: 64

California (District 50): Duncan D. Hunter, Current age: 41

COLORADO

(3 out of 4 Republican Members in Colorado voted YES)

Colorado (District 3): Scott Tipton, Current age: 61

Colorado (District 4): Ken Buck, Current age: 58

Colorado (District 5): Doug Lamborn, Current age: 63

FLORIDA

(15 Out of 16 Republican House Members in Florida voted YES)

Florida (District 1): Matt Gaetz, Current age: 35

Florida (District 2): Neal Dunn, Current age: 64

Florida (District 3): Ted Yoho, Current age: 62

Florida (District 4): John Rutherford, Current age: 65

Florida (District 6): Ron DeSantis, Current age: 39

Florida (District 8): Bill Posey, Current age: 70

Florida (District 11): Daniel Webster, Current age: 68

Florida (District 12): Gus Bilirakis, Current age: 54

Florida (District 15): Dennis Ross, Current age: 58

Florida (District 16): Vern Buchanan, Current age: 66

Florida (District 17): Tom Rooney, Current age: 47

Florida (District 18): Brian Mast, Current age: 36

Florida (District 19): Francis Rooney, Current age: 64

Florida (District 25): Mario Diaz-Balart, Current age: 56

Florida (District 26): Carlos Curbelo, Current age: 37

GEORGIA

(9 out of the 10 Republican House Members in Georgia voted YES)

(THERE IS ONE SEAT OPEN (District 6): A RUNOFF IS SET FOR JUNE 20 BETWEEN DEMOCRAT JON OSSOFF AND REPUBLICAN KAREN HANDEL)

Georgia (District 1): Buddy Carter, Current age: 60

Georgia (District 3): Drew Ferguson, Current age: 51

Georgia (District 7): Rob Woodall, Current age: 47

Georgia (District 8): Austin Scott, Current age: 48

Georgia (District 9): Doug Collins, Current age: 51

Georgia (District 10): Jody Hice, Current age: 57

Georgia (District 11): Barry Loudermilk, Current age: 54

Georgia (District 12): Rick W. Allen, Current age: 66

Georgia (District 14): Tom Graves, Current age: 47

IDAHO

(All 2 Republican House Members in Idaho voted YES)

Idaho (District 1): Raul Labrador, Current age: 50

Idaho (District 2): Mike Simpson, Current age: 67

ILLINOIS

(All 7 Republican House Members in Illinois voted YES)

Illinois (District 6): Peter Roskam, Current age: 56

Illinois (District 12): Mike Bost, Current age: 57

Illinois (District 13): Rodney Davis, Current age: 47

Illinois (District 14): Randy Hultgren, Current age: 51

Illinois (District 15): John Shimkus, Current age: 59

Illinois (District 16): Adam Kinzinger, Current age: 39

Illinois (District 18): Darin LaHood, Current age: 49

INDIANA

(All 7 Republican Members in Indiana voted YES)

Indiana (District 2): Jackie Walorski, Current age: 54

Indiana (District 3): Jim Banks, Current age: 38

Indiana (District 4): Todd Rokita, Current age: 47

Indiana (District 5): Susan Brooks, Current age: 57

Indiana (District 6): Luke Messer, Current age: 48

Indiana (District 8): Larry Bucshon, Current age: 55

Indiana (District 9): Trey Hollingsworth, Current age: 34

IOWA

(All 3 Republican House Members in Iowa voted YES)

Iowa (District 1): Rod Blum, Current age: 62

Iowa (District 3): David Young, Current age: 49

Iowa (District 4): Steve King, Current age: 68

KANSAS

(All 4 Republican House Members in Kansas voted YES)

Kansas (District 1): Roger Marshall, Current age: 57

Kansas: (District 2): Lynn Jenkins, Current age: 54

Kansas (District 3): Kevin Yoder, Current age: 41

Kansas: (District 4): Ron Estes, Current age: 60

KENTUCKY

(4 out of the 5 Republican House Members in Kentucky voted YES)

Kentucky (District 1): James Comer, Current age: 45

Kentucky (District 2): Brett Guthrie, Current age: 53

Kentucky (District 5): Hal Rogers, Current age: 80

Kentucky (District 6): Andy Barr, Current age: 44

LOUISIANA

(All 5 Republican House Members in Louisiana voted YES)

Louisiana (District 1): Steve Scalise, Current age: 52

Louisiana (District 3): Clay Higgins, Current age: 56

Louisiana (District 4): Mike Johnson, Current age: 45

Louisiana (District 5): Ralph Abraham, Current age: 63

Louisiana (District 6): Garret Graves, Current age: 45

MAINE

(The 1 Republican House Member in Maine voted YES)

Maine (District 2): Bruce Poliquin, Current age: 64

MARYLAND

(The 1 Republican House Member in Maryland voted YES)

Maryland (District 1): Andy Harris, Current age: 60

MICHIGAN

(All 9 Republican House Members in Michigan Voted Yes)

Michigan (District 1): Jack Bergman, Current age: 70

Michigan (District 2): Bill Huizenga, Current age: 48

Michigan (District 3): Justin Amash, Current age: 37

Michigan (District 4): John Moolenaar, Current age: 56

Michigan (District 6): Fred Upton, Current age: 64

Michigan (District 7): Tim Walberg, Current age: 66

Michigan (District 8): Mike Bishop, Current age: 50

Michigan (District 10): Paul Mitchell, Current age: 61

Michigan (District 11): David Trott, Current age: 57

MINNESOTA

(All 3 Republican House Members in Minnesota voted YES)

Minnesota (District 2): Jason Lewis, Current age: 62

Minnesota (District 3): Erik Paulsen, Current age: 52

Minnesota (District 6): Tom Emmer, Current age: 56

MISSISSIPPI

(All 3 Republican House Members in Mississippi voted YES)

Mississippi (District 1): Trent Kelly, Current age: 51

Mississippi (District 3): Gregg Harper, Current age: 61

Mississippi (District 4): Steven Palazzo, Current age: 47

MISSOURI

(All 6 Republican House Members in Missouri voted YES)

Missouri (District 2): Ann Wagner, Current age: 55

Missouri (District 3): Blaine Luetkemeyer, Current age: 57

Missouri (District 4): Vicky Hartzler, Current age: 57

Missouri (District 6): Sam Graves, Current age: 54

Missouri (District 7): Billy Long, Current age: 62

Missouri (District 8): Jason T. Smith, Current age: 37

MONTANA:

A special election will be held on May 25, 2017, to determine the member of the United States House of Representatives for Montana's at-large congressional district.

NEBRASKA

(All 3 Republican House Members in Nebraska voted YES)

Nebraska (District 1): Jeff Fortenberry, Current age: 57

Nebraska (District 2): Don Bacon, Current age: 54

Nebraska (District 3): Adrian Smith, Current age: 47

NEVADA

(The 1 Republican House Member in Nevada voted YES)

Nevada (District 2): Mark Amodei, Current age: 59

NEW JERSEY

(2 out of the 5 Republican House Members in New Jersey voted YES)

New Jersey (District 3): Tom MacArthur, Current age: 57

New Jersey (District 11): Rodney Frelinghuysen, Current age: 71

NEW MEXICO

(The 1 Republican House Member in New Mexico voted YES)

New Mexico (District 2): Steve Pearce, Current age: 70

NEW YORK

(7 out of the 9 Republican House Members in New York voted YES)

New York (District 1): Lee Zeldin, Current age: 37

New York (District 2): Peter King, Current age: 73

New York (District 19): John Faso, Current age: 65

New York (District 21): Elise Stefanik, Current age: 33

New York (District 22): Claudia Tenney, Current age: 56

New York (District 23): Tom Reed, Current age: 46

New York (District 27): Chris Collins, Current age: 67

NORTH CAROLINA

(9 out of the 10 Republican House Members in North Carolina voted YES)

North Carolina (District 2): George Holding, Current age: 49

North Carolina (District 5): Virginia Foxx, Current age: 74

North Carolina (District 6): Mark Walker, Current age: 48

North Carolina (District 7): David Rouzer, Current age: 45

North Carolina (District 8): Richard Hudson, Current age: 46

North Carolina (District 9): Robert Pittenger, Current age: 69

North Carolina (District 10): Patrick McHenry, Current age: 42

North Carolina (District 11): Mark Meadows, Current age: 58

North Carolina (District 13): Ted Budd, Current age: 46

NORTH DAKOTA

(The only House Member in North Dakota (A Republican) voted YES)

North Dakota (At Large): Kevin Cramer, Current age: 56

OHIO

(10 out of the 12 Republican House Members in Ohio voted YES)

Ohio (District 1): Steve Chabot, Current age: 64

Ohio (District 2): Brad Wenstrup, Current age: 59

Ohio (District 4): Jim Jordan, Current age: 53

Ohio (District 5): Bob Latta, Current age: 61

Ohio (District 6): Bill Johnson, Current age: 63

Ohio (District 7): Bob Gibbs, Current age: 63

Ohio (District 8): Warren Davidson, Current age: 47

Ohio (District 12): Pat Tiberi, Current age: 55

Ohio (District 15): Steve Stivers, Current age: 52

Ohio (District 16): Jim Renacci, Current age: 59

OKLAHOMA

(All 5 Republican House Members in Oklahoma voted YES)

Oklahoma (District 1): Jim Bridenstine, Current age: 42

Oklahoma (District 2): Markwayne Mullin, Current age: 40

Oklahoma (District 3): Frank Lucas, Current age: 57

Oklahoma (District 4): Tom Cole, Current age: 68

Oklahoma (District 5): Steve Russell, Current age: 54

OREGON

(The 1 Republican House Member in Oregon voted YES)

Oregon (District 2) Greg Walden, Current age: 60

PENNSYLVANIA

(9 out of the 13 Republican House Members in Pennsylvania voted YES)

Pennsylvania (District 3): Mike Kelly, Current age: 69

Pennsylvania (District 4): Scott Perry, Current age: 55

Pennsylvania (District 5): Glenn Thompson, Current age: 58

Pennsylvania (District 9): Bill Shuster, Current age: 56

Pennsylvania (District 10): Tom Marino, Current age: 65

Pennsylvania (District 11): Lou Barletta, Current age: 61

Pennsylvania (District 12): Keith Rothfus, Current age: 55

Pennsylvania (District 16): Lloyd Smucker, Current age: 53

Pennsylvania (District 18): Timothy F. Murphy, Current age: 65

SOUTH CAROLINA

(5 out of the 6 Republican House Members in South Carolina voted YES)

(There is a special election to be held on June 20, 2017, for the 1 empty seat)

South Carolina (District 1): Mark Sanford, Current age: 57

South Carolina (District 2): Joe Wilson, Current age: 70

South Carolina (District 3): Jeff Duncan, Current age: 51

South Carolina (District 4): Trey Gowdy, Current age: 53

South Carolina (District 7): Tom Rice, Current age: 60

SOUTH DAKOTA

(The only House Member in South Dakota (a Republican) voted YES)

South Dakota (At Large): Kristi Noem, Current age: 46

TENNESSEE

(All 7 Republican House Members in Tennessee voted YES)

Tennessee (District 1): Phil Roe, Current age: 72

Tennessee (District 2): Jimmy Duncan, Current age: 70

Tennessee (District 3): Chuck Fleischmann, Current age: 55

Tennessee (District 4): Scott DesJarlais, Current age: 53

Tennessee (District 6): Diane Black, Current age: 66

Tennessee (District 7): Marsha Blackburn, Current age: 65

Tennessee (District 8): David Kustoff, Current age: 51

TEXAS

(24 out of the 25 Republican House Members in Texas voted YES)

Texas (District 1): Louie Gohmert, Current age: 64

Texas (District 2): Ted Poe, Current age: 69

Texas (District 3): Sam Johnson, Current age: 87

Texas (District 4): John Ratcliffe, Current age: 52

Texas (District 5): Jeb Hensarling, Current age: 60

Texas (District 6): Joe Barton, Current age: 68

Texas (District 7): John Culberson, Current age: 61

Texas (District 8): Kevin Brady, Current age: 62

Texas (District 10): Michael McCaul, Current age: 55

Texas (District 11): Mike Conaway, Current age: 69

Texas (District 12): Kay Granger, Current age: 74

Texas (District 13): Mac Thornberry, Current age: 59

Texas (District 14): Randy Weber, Current age: 64

Texas (District 17): Bill Flores, Current age: 63

Texas (District 19): Jodey Arrington, Current age: 45

Texas (District 21): Lamar S. Smith, Current age: 70

Texas (District 22): Pete Olson, Current age: 55

Texas (District 24): Kenny Marchant, Current age: 66

Texas (District 25): Roger Williams, Current age: 68

Texas (District 26): Michael Burgess, Current age: 67

Texas (District 27): Blake Farenthold, Current age: 56

Texas (District 31): John Carter, Current age: 76

Texas (District 32): Pete Sessions, Current age: 62

Texas (District 36): Brian Babin, Current age: 69

UTAH

(All 4 Republican House Members in Utah voted YES)

Utah (District 1): Rob Bishop, Current age: 66

Utah (District 2): Chris Stewart, Current age: 57

Utah (District 3): Jason Chaffetz, Current age: 50

Utah (District 4): Mia Love, Current age: 42

VIRGINIA

(6 out of the 7 Republican House Members in Virginia voted Yes)

Virginia (District 1): Rob Wittman, Current age: 58

Virginia (District 2): Scott Taylor, Current age: 38

Virginia (District 5): Thomas Garrett, Jr., Current age: 45

Virginia (District 6): Bob Goodlatte, Current age: 65

Virginia (District 7): Dave Brat, Current age: 53

Virginia (District 9): Morgan Griffith, Current age: 59

WASHINGTON

(1 out of the 4 Republican House Members in Washington voted YES)

(1 Republican House Member did not cast a vote)

Washington (District 5): Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Current age: 48

WEST VIRGINIA

(All 3 Republican House Members in West Virginia Voted YES)

West Virginia (District 1): David McKinley, Current age: 70

West Virginia (District 2): Alex Mooney, Current age: 46

West Virginia (District 3): Evan Jenkins, Current age: 57

WISCONSIN

(All 5 Republican House Members in Wisconsin voted YES)

Wisconsin (District 1): Paul Ryan (Speaker of the House) Current age: 47

Wisconsin (District 5): Jim Sensenbrenner, Current age: 74

Wisconsin (District 6): Glenn Grothman, Current age: 62

Wisconsin (District 7): Sean Duffy, Current age: 46

Wisconsin (District 8): Mike Gallagher, Current age: 33

WYOMING

(The Only House Member in Wyoming (a Republican) voted YES)

Wyoming (At Large): Liz Cheney, Current age: 51

REPUBLICAN NAYS (20)

VOTE COUNT BY STATE & DISTRICT (Including their ages as of 2/26/17)

ARIZONA

(1 out of the 5 Republican House Members in Arizona voted NO)

Arizona (District 5) Andy Biggs, Current age: 59

COLORADO

(1 out of 4 Republican Members in Colorado voted NO)

Colorado (District 6): Mike Coffman, Current age: 62

FLORIDA

(1 Out of 16 Republican House Members in Florida voted NO)

Florida (District 27): Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Current age: 65

KENTUCKY

(1 out of the 5 Republican House Members in Kentucky voted NO)

Kentucky (District 4): Thomas Massie, Current age: 46

NEW JERSEY

(3 out of the 5 Republican House Members in New Jersey voted NO)

New Jersey (District 2): Frank LoBiondo, Current age: 71

New Jersey (District 4): Chris Smith, Current age: 64

New Jersey (District 7): Leonard Lance, Current age: 65

NEW YORK

(2 out of the 9 Republican House Members in New York voted NO)

New York (District 11): Daniel Donovan, Current age: 61

New York (District 24): John Katko, Current age: 55

NORTH CAROLINA

(1 out of the 10 Republican House Members in North Carolina voted NO)

North Carolina (District 3): Walter Jones, Current age: 74

OHIO

(2 out of the 12 Republican House Members in Ohio voted NO)

Ohio (District 10): Mike Turner, Current age: 57

Ohio (District 14): David Joyce, Current age: 60

PENNSYLVANIA

(4 out of the 13 Republican House Members in Pennsylvania voted NO)

Pennsylvania (District 6): Ryan Costello, Current age: 41

Pennsylvania (District 7): Pat Meehan, Current age: 62

Pennsylvania (District 8): Brian Fitzpatrick, Current age: 44

Pennsylvania (District 15): Charlie Dent, Current age: 57

TEXAS

(1 out of the 25 Republican House Members in Texas voted NO)

Texas (District 23): Will Hurd, Current age: 40

VIRGINIA

(1 out of the 7 Republican House Members in Virginia voted NO)

Virginia (District 10): Barbara Comstock, Current age: 58

WASHINGTON

(2 out of the 4 Republican House Members in Washington voted NO)

(1 Republican House Member did not cast a vote)

Washington (District 3): Jaime Herrera Beutler, Current age: 39

Washington (District 8): Dave Reichert, Current age: 67

VOTING MEMBER BREAKDOWN BY STATE

Alabama (7 Representatives): 1 Democrat and 5 Republicans

Alaska (1 Representative): 1 Republican

Arizona (9 Representatives): 4 Democrats and 5 Republicans

Arkansas (4 Representatives): 4 Republicans

California (53 Representatives): 38 Democrats, 14 Republicans, 1 empty seat (A special election will be held on June 6, 2017)

Colorado (7 Representatives): 3 Democrats and 4 Republicans

Connecticut (5 Representatives): 5 Democrats

Delaware (1 Representative): 1 Democrat

Florida (27 Representatives): 11 Democrats, 16 Republicans

Georgia (14 Representatives): 4 Democrats, 9 Republicans, 1 empty seat (A Runoff is set for June 20, 2017)

Hawaii (2 Representatives): 2 Democrats

Idaho (2 Representatives): 2 Republicans

Illinois (18 Representatives): 11 Democrats, 7 Republicans

Indiana (9 Representatives): 2 Democrats, 7 Republicans

Iowa (4 Representatives): 1 Democrat, 3 Republicans

Kansas (4 Representatives): 4 Republicans

Kentucky (6 Representatives): 1 Democrat, 5 Republicans

Louisiana (6 Representatives): 1 Democrat, 5 Republicans

Maine (2 Representatives): 1 Democrat, 1 Republican

Maryland (8 Representatives): 7 Democrats, 1 Republican

Massachusetts (9 Representatives): 9 Democrats

Michigan (14 Representatives): 5 Democrats, 9 Republicans

Minnesota (8 Representatives): 5 Democrats, 3 Republicans

Mississippi (4 Representatives): 1 Democrat, 3 Republicans

Missouri (8 Representatives): 2 Democrats, 6 Republicans

Montana (1 Representative): 1 empty seat (A special election will be held on May 25, 2017)

Nebraska (3 Representatives): 3 Republicans

Nevada (4 Representatives): 3 Democrats, 1 Republican

New Hampshire (2 Representatives): 2 Democrats

New Jersey (12 Representatives): 7 Democrats, 5 Republicans

New Mexico (3 Representatives): 2 Democrats, 1 Republican

New York (27 Representatives): 18 Democrats, 9 Republicans

North Carolina (13 Representatives): 3 Democrats, 10 Republicans

North Dakota (1 Representative): 1 Republican

Ohio (16 Representatives): 4 Democrats, 12 Republicans

Oklahoma (5 Representatives): 5 Republicans

Oregon (5 Representatives): 4 Democrats, 1 Republican

Pennsylvania (18 Representatives): 5 Democrats, 13 Republicans

Rhode Island (2 Representatives): 2 Democrats

South Carolina (7 Representatives): 1 Democrat, 5 Republicans, 1 empty seat (A special election will be held on June 20, 2017)

South Dakota (1 Representative): 1 Republican

Tennessee (9 Representatives): 2 Democrats, 7 Republicans

Texas (36 Representatives): 11 Democrats, 25 Republicans

Utah (4 Representatives): 4 Republicans

Vermont (1 Representative): 1 Democrat

Virginia (11 Representatives): 4 Democrats, 7 Republicans

Washington (10 Representatives): 6 Democrats, 4 Republicans

West Virginia (3 Representatives): 3 Republicans

Wisconsin (8 Representatives): 3 Democrats, 5 Republicans

Wyoming (1 Representative): 1 Republican

For more information on each House Member go to Current Members of the U.S. House of Representatives