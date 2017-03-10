Americas

U.S. Senate Seats up for Reelection in 2018

There are a total of 535 Members of Congress. 100 serve in the U.S. Senate, and 435 serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Each state sends two Senators to represent their state in the U.S. Senate. In the Senate, the majority has the power to schedule when various bills come to the floor for voting, but a single Senator can slow legislation from coming to the floor for a vote.

Since debate in the Senate is not concluded until 60 Senators vote for a cloture motion to approve a bill for consideration, the majority must also coordinate with the minority part to set the rules for debate on legislation.

Under this system, legislation can be debated for one or two weeks on the Senate floor alone.

Members of Congress hold a lot of the power in America.

The median net worth of a member of Congress was $1.03 million in 2013, compared with $56,355 for the average American household.

As of June 2003, at least 40 of the then-senators were millionaires.

Senator Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat, maintains top Senatorial billing with an average net worth of $254 million.

Senator Ted Cruz’s average net worth is $3.1 million, and Senator Rand Paul’s is $1.3 million. Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio’s net worth is a more modest $443,508.

The annual salary of each senator since 2009 is $174,000. The president pro tempore (currently Orrin Hatch) and party leaders receive $193,400.

Along with earning salaries, Senators receive retirement and health benefits that are identical to other federal employees and are fully vested after five years of service.

Since January 1, 1984, all Members of Congress participate in the Social Security system and are required to pay Social Security taxes.

Qualifications to run for U.S. Senate: He or she must be at least 30 years of age before being sworn into office, a citizen of the United States for 9 years prior to running for Senate, and they must be a resident of the state they want to represent.

Out of 100 seats in the Senate, 21 are women—16 are Democrats, and the other 5 are Republicans. The current average age of the 21 female Senators: 60

California: Dianne Feinstein (D) & Kamala Harris (D), Hawaii: Mazie Hirono (D), Illinois: Tammy Duckworth (D), Massachusetts: Elizabeth Warren (D), Michigan: Debbie Stabenow (D), Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar (D), Missouri: Claire McCaskill (D), Nevada: Catherine Cortez Masto (D), New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan (D) & Jeanne Shaheen (D), New York: Kirsten Gillibrand (D), North Dakota: Heidi Heitkamp (D), Washington: Maria Cantwell (D) & Patty Murray (D) , Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin (D).

Alaska: Lisa Murkowski (R), Iowa: Joni Ernst (R), Maine: Susan Collins (R), Nebraska: Deb Fischer (R), West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito (R).

The current average age of all 100 Senators: 68

The United States Senate elections will be held on November 6, 2018. Thirty-four of the 100 Senate seats are up for reelection. The winners of those seats will serve a six-year term from January 3, 2019, until January 3, 2025.

Elections to the Senate are staggered over even years so that only about 1/3 of the Senate is up for reelection during any election.

The Republicans will be defending just 9 seats, while the Democrats will be fighting for 23 — plus another 2 held by independents who caucus with Democrats.

There was a special election on February 9 following Jeff Sessions' swearing in as U.S. attorney general: The attorney general of Alabama repleced him with Luther Strange (R), Current age: 63 (Mr. Strange will serve until the 2018 elections.)

Democrats are expected to target the Senate seats in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas.

Republicans are expected to target Democratic-held seats in Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of which voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Republicans will also likely target seats in Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey.

Below are the 33 Senate seats up for reelection in 2018 in alphabetical order by political party and state.

Democrats up for reelection in 2018:

California: Dianne Feinstein (Won by 63% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 83

Connecticut: Chris Murphy (Won by 55% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 43

Delaware: Tom Carper (Won by 66% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 70

Florida: Bill Nelson (Won by 55% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 74

Hawaii: Mazie Hirono (Won by 63% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 69

Indiana: Joe Donnelly (Won by 50% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 61

Maryland: Ben Cardin (Won by 56% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 73

Massachusetts: Elizabeth Warren (Won by 54% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 67

Michigan: Debbie Stabenow (Won by 59% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 66

Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar (Won by 65% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56

Missouri: Claire McCaskill (Won by 55% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 63

Montana: Jon Tester (Won by 49% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 60

New Jersey: Bob Menendez (Won by 59% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 63

New Mexico: Martin Heinrich (Won by 51% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 45

New York: Kirsten Gillibrand (Won by 72% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 50

North Dakota: Heidi Heitkamp (Won by 50% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 61

Ohio: Sherrod Brown (Won by 51% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 64

Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr. (Won by 54% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56

Rhode Island: Sheldon Whitehouse (Won by 64% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 61

Virginia: Tom Kaine (Won by 53% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 58

Washington: Maria Cantwell (Won by 61% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 58

West Virginia: Joe Manchin (Won by 61% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 69

Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin (Won by 51% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 54

Independents up for reelection in 2018:

Maine: Angus King (Won by 53% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 72

Vermont: Bernie Sanders (Won by 71% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age:75

Republicans up for reelection in 2018:

Alabama: Luther Strange (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 63

Arizona: Jeff Flake (Won by 49% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 54

Mississippi: Roger Wicker (Won by 57% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 65

Nebraska: Deb Fischer (Won by 56% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 65

Nevada: Dean Heller (Won by 46% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56

Tennessee: Bob Corker (Won by 65% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 64

Texas: Ted Cruz (Won by 57% in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 46

Utah: Orrin Hatch (Won by 65% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 82

Wyoming: John Barrasso (Won by 76% in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 64

Democrats up for reelection in 2020:

Delaware: Chris Coons (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 53

Illinois: Dick Durbin (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 72

Massachusetts: Ed Markey (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 70

Michigan: Gary Peters (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 58

Minnesota: Al Franken (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 65

New Hampshire: Jeanne Shaheen (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 70

New Jersey: Cory Booker (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 47

New Mexico: Tom Udall (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 68

Oregon: Jeff Merkley (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 60

Rhode Island: Jack Reed (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 67

Virginia: Mark Warner (Up for reelection in 2020 ) Current age: 62

Republicans up for reelection in 2020:

Alaska: Dan Sullivan (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 52

Arkansas: Tom Cotton (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 39

Colorado: Cory Gardner (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 42

Georgia: David Perdue (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 67

Idaho: John Risch (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 73

Iowa: Joni Ernst (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 46

Kansas: Pat Roberts (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 80

Kentucky: Mitch McConnell (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 74

Louisiana: Bill Cassidy (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 59

Maine: Susan Collins (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 64

Mississippi: Thad Cochran (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 79

Montana: Steve Daines (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 54

Nebraska: Ben Sasse (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 44

North Carolina: Thom Tillis (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 56

Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 82

South Carolina: Lindsey Graham (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 61

South Dakota: Mike Rounds (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 62

Tennessee: Lamar Alexander (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 76

Texas: John Cornyn (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 64

West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 63

Wyoming: Mike Enzi (Up for reelection in 2020) Current age: 72

Democrats up for reelection in 2022:

California: Kamala Harris Current (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 52

Colorado: Michael Bennet (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 52

Connecticut: Richard Blumenthal (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 70

Hawaii: Brian Schatz (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 44

Illinois: Tammy Duckworth (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 48

Maryland: Chris Van Hollen (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 58

Nevada: Catherine Cortez Masto (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 52

New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 58

New York: Chuck Schumer (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 66

Oregon: Ron Wyden (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 67

Vermont: Patrick Leahy (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 76

Washington: Patty Murray (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 66

Republicans up for reelection in 2022:

Alabama: Richard Shelby (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 82

Alaska: Lisa Murkowski (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 59

Arizona: John McCain (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 80

Arkansas: John Boozman (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 66

Florida: Marco Rubio (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 45

Georgia: Johnny Isakson (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 72

Idaho: Mike Crapo (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 65

Indiana: Todd Young (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 44

Iowa: Chuck Grassley (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 83

Kansas: Jerry Moran (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 62

Kentucky: Rand Paul (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 54

Louisiana: John N. Kennedy (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 65

Missouri: Roy Blunt (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 67

North Carolina: Richard Burr (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 61

North Dakota: John Hoeven (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 59

Ohio: Rob Portman (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 61

Oklahoma: James Lankford (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 48

Pennsylvania: Pat Toomey (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 55

South Carolina: Tim Scott (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 51

South Dakota: John Thune (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 56

Utah: Mike Lee (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 45

Wisconsin: Ron Johnson (Up for reelection in 2022) Current age: 61