States With Confederate Monuments on Public Property

Some say it was the taking down of the Robert E. Lee monument that caused the torch-wielding Nazi/white supremacists to rage. Others are confident that it had nothing to do with the statue, and everything to do with racist and anti-Semitic rage of monumental proportions that inspired the Nazis/white supremacists/white nationals to storm Charlottesville, Virginia.

And the more than 1,500 Confederate monuments standing in communities like Charlottesville have the potential to unleash even more turmoil and bloodshed.

Instead of denouncing this deplorable act of bigotry, Trump lamented the “irreplaceable beauty” that is lost by removing the Confederate monuments. Almost half of those statues and monuments, which for many Americans symbolize the celebration, honor, and glorification of enslavement and sedition, are displayed on public taxpayer property.

And some of the memorials outright exalt the Confederacy’s seditious cause.

In Abbeville, South Carolina, a monument erected in 1902 reads, in part: “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right.”

The carved inscription casts the cause for which the South fought—dissolution of the United States so that the South might preserve slavery and, thus, the economic and political position of its privileged caste—as a morally righteous mission.

And in the square of the university town of Oxford, Mississippi, there stands a tribute to soldiers who fought on behalf of Jefferson Davis which reads: “They gave their lives in a just and holy cause.”



According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 718 Confederate monuments and statues are sitting on taxpayer-funded properties throughout the country. The vast majority of them are located in Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Below is a breakdown by state of 686 Confederate monuments sitting on public taxpayer property.

Virginia: 96

Georgia: 90

North Carolina: 90

Texas: 66

South Carolina: 50

Alabama: 48

Mississippi: 48

Tennessee: 43

Kentucky: 41

Louisiana: 37

Arkansas: 36

Florida: 25

Missouri: 13

Arizona: 2

Massachusetts: 1