Americas

The Win: The Forgotten Americans vs the Loss: Trump Wants Revenge

Here is what Trump had to say about the dropped vote on the health law:

“The best thing that could happen is exactly what happened — watch. Obamacare unfortunately will explode. It’s going to be a very bad year.”

It doesn’t have to be a bad year at all.

But Trump wants revenge.

And I guess that Trump doesn’t care if his revengeful tactics kill millions of forgotten Americans who might otherwise be saved by insurance.

The news is full of headlines that the Democrats won, and Trump and the Republican Party lost.

Not true at all.

The real winners and losers?

The Win: Those Americans who caught on early enough to cause the G.O.P. to back off an incoherent and dangerous health care agenda. Those folks rallied, called Congress, attended Town Halls, poured their hearts out to their representatives, protested, and changed the course of history.

The Loss: President Trump, Paul Ryan and many other Republicans will likely seek revenge.

Trump thinks he’s out of options, but he has a choice — repair Obamacare or sabotage it.

If Trump wants revenge, Tom Price, his secretary for health and human services, would only be too happy to assist in the sabotage and ruin of Obamacare.

On Inauguration Day Trump said this:

"The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now."

Trump was right in that everyone is listening now.

And if Trump actually cared about the forgotten men and women that voted for him he could use his self-adulating deal-making skills to convince insurance companies to stabilize the markets. And in doing so, he could also change the hearts and minds of the majority America who didn’t vote for him.

What a great deal that would be.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Trump and Trump alone can indeed fix Obamacare and put his name on something greater and worthier than water, steaks, and buildings.

Trump could throw revenge to the wind and focus instead on fixing the health care system like he promised all those forgotten people — and then proudly call it Trumpcare.

He could do what no other American president has been able to do, which is to use his art of the deal to save lives, save the forgotten people and save his reputation.

A repaired and improved health care system called Trumpcare would mean that Trump cares.

Or maybe the “forgotten men and women” Trump talked about were in quotes, so he gets his usual pass.