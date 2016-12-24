Americas

Top 10 Stories of 2016

Not surprising, 2016, like every other year, was rife with tumultuous news around the world.

What did come as a surprise, though, was that the international press was as focused on U.S. news as we were.

Since 1936, the Associated Press (AP) has polled hundreds of U.S. editors and broadcast news directors, asking them to weigh in on the top 10 news stories of the year.

The No. 1 story in 1936?

The December abdication of Britain's King Edward VIII due to his unwillingness to give up his fiancé Wallis Simpson, an American socialite divorced from her first husband and pursuing a divorce of her second. Edward was succeeded by his brother Albert, who took the regnal name of George VI. Edward married Simpson the following year, and they remained married until his death 35 years later.

The No. 1 story in 2016?

No big surprise here: The ascension of Donald John Trump. The 2016 presidential race will most likely go down as the most unusual, unpredictable White House battle in American history. And Americans will never trust election poll predictions again.

Here are 2016's top 10 stories, in order:

THE U.S. ELECTION BREXIT POLICE ASSAULTS ON BLACKS PULSE NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE IN ORLANDO FLORIDA TERROR ATTACKS AROUND THE WORLD VIOLENCE AGAINST POLICE DEMOCRATIC PARTY EMAIL LEAKS SYRIA THE SUPREME COURT’S VACANT SEAT THE CLINTON EMAILS

Let’s hope the rest of 2016 remains calm. We’ve had enough top stories for one turbulent year.