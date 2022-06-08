Americas

Governors up for Reelection 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

United States gubernatorial elections will be held on November 8, 2022, in 36 states.

The 2022 gubernatorial elections are the first since the 2020 census and reapportionment.

All but two of the fifty Governors serve four-year terms — the governors of New Hampshire and Vermont, serve two-year terms.

Of the 36 gubernatorial seats up for re-election in 2022, twenty are Republican, and sixteen are Democrat.

Republicans are defending six governorships in states President Joe Biden (D) won in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Democrats are defending one governorship in a state that Donald Trump won (R) in 2020: Kansas.

Below are the 36 Governors up for reelection in 2022 in alphabetical order by political party and state, as well as the listing of Governors up for reelection in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Democrats up for reelection in 2022:

California: Gavin Newsom (Running)

Colorado: Jared Polis (Running)

Connecticut: Ned Lamont (Running)

Hawaii: David Ige (Not running due to term limits)

Illinois: J.B. Pritzker (Running)

Kansas: Laura Kelly (Running)

Maine: Janet Mills (Running)

Michigan: Gretchen Whitmer (Running)

Minnesota: Tim Walz (Running)

Nevada: Steve Sisolak (Running)

New Mexico: Michelle Lujan Grisham (Running)

New York: Kathy Hochul (Running)

Oregon: Kate Brown (Not running due to term limits)

Pennsylvania: Tom Wolf (Not running due to term limits)

Rhode Island: Daniel McKee (Running)

Wisconsin: Tony Evers (Running)

Republicans up for reelection in 2022:

Alabama: Kay Ivey (Running)

Alaska: Mike Dunleavy (Running)

Arizona: Doug Ducey (Not running due to term limits)

Arkansas: Asa Hutchinson (Not running due to term limits)

Florida: Ron DeSantis (Running)

Georgia: Brian Kemp (Running)

Idaho: Brad Little (Running)

Iowa: Kim Reynolds (Running)

Maryland: Larry Hogan (Not running due to term limits)

Massachusetts: Charles Baker (Not running)

Nebraska: Pete Ricketts (Not running due to term limits)

New Hampshire: Chris Sununu (Running)

Ohio: Mike DeWine (Running)

Oklahoma: Kevin Stitt (Running)

South Carolina: Henry McMaster (Running)

South Dakota: Kristi Noem (Running)

Tennessee: Bill Lee (Running)

Texas: Greg Abbott (Running)

Vermont: Phil Scott (Running)

Wyoming: Mark Gordon (Running)

Democrats up for reelection in 2023:

Kentucky: Andy Beshear (Running)

Louisiana: John Bel Edwards (Not running due to term limits)

Republicans up for reelection in 2023:

Mississippi: Tate Reeves (No announcement yet)

Democrats up for reelection in 2024:

Delaware: John Carney (Not running due to term limits)

North Carolina: Roy Cooper (Not running due to term limits)

Washington: Jay Inslee (Running)

Republicans up for reelection in 2024:

Indiana: Eric Holcomb (Not running due to term limits) Eric Doden is running for the Republican nomination.

Missouri: Mike Parson (Not running due to term limits) Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is running for the Republican nomination.

Montana: Greg Gianforte (No announcement yet)

New Hampshire: TBD (Chris Sununu is running for reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Because New Hampshire does not have gubernatorial term limits in its Constitution, he will be eligible to run for re-election for a fifth term, should he win a fourth term in 2022.)

North Dakota: Doug Burgum (Running)

Utah: Spencer Cox (Running)

Vermont: TBD (Phil Scott is running for reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Because Vermont does not have gubernatorial term limits in its Constitution, he will be eligible to run for re-election for a fifth term, should he win a fourth term in 2022.

West Virginia: Jim Justice (Not running due to term limits) Chris Miller is running for the Republican nomination.

Democrats up for reelection in 2025:

New Jersey: Phil Murphy (No announcement yet)

Virginia: Ralph Northam (No announcement yet)

There are no Republicans up for re-election in 2025.