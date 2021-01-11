Americas

U.S. Senate Seats up for Reelection in 2022

Teri Schure
January 8, 2021

There are a total of 535 Members of Congress. 100 serve in the U.S. Senate, and 435 serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Each state sends two Senators to represent their state in the U.S. Senate. In the Senate, the majority has the power to schedule when various bills come to the floor for voting, but a single Senator can slow legislation from coming to the floor for a vote.

Since debate in the Senate is not concluded until 60 Senators vote for a cloture motion to approve a bill for consideration, the majority must also coordinate with the minority party to set the rules for debate on legislation.

Under this system, legislation can be debated for one or two weeks on the Senate floor alone. 

The United States Senate elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the 100 Senate seats are up for reelection.

The GOP will have to defend more Senate seats than Democrats. As of now, there will be 20 Republican Senate seats on the line, while Democrats will need to protect 14 seats.

The winners of those seats will serve a six-year term from January 3, 2023, until January 3, 2029.

Elections to the Senate are staggered over even years so that only about 1/3 of the Senate is up for reelection during any election.

To contact your Senator click here.

Below are the 34 Senate seats up for reelection in 2022 in alphabetical order by political party and state, as well as the listing of Senators up for reelection in 2024 and 2026.

Democrats up for reelection in 2022:

Arizona: Mark Kelly

California: Alex Padilla

Colorado: Michael Bennet 

Connecticut: Richard Blumenthal 

Georgia: Raphael Warnock

Hawaii: Brian Schatz 

Illinois: Tammy Duckworth 

Maryland: Chris Van Hollen 

Nevada: Catherine Cortez Masto 

New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan 

New York: Chuck Schumer 

Oregon: Ron Wyden 

Vermont: Patrick Leahy 

Washington: Patty Murray 

Republicans up for reelection in 2022:

Alabama: Richard Shelby 

Alaska: Lisa Murkowski 

Arkansas: John Boozman 

Florida: Marco Rubio 

Idaho: Mike Crapo 

Indiana: Todd Young 

Iowa: Chuck Grassley 

Kansas: Jerry Moran 

Kentucky: Rand Paul 

Louisiana: John N. Kennedy 

Missouri: Roy Blunt 

North Carolina: Richard Burr (Retiring) 

North Dakota:  John Hoeven 

Ohio: Rob Portman 

Oklahoma: James Lankford 

Pennsylvania: Pat Toomey  

South Carolina: Tim Scott  

South Dakota: John Thune 

Utah: Mike Lee 

Wisconsin: Ron Johnson (Retiring) 

Democrats up for reelection in 2024:

Arizona: Kyrsten Sinema 

California: Dianne Feinstein 

Connecticut: Chris Murphy  

Delaware: Tom Carper  

Hawaii: Mazie Hirono 

Maryland: Ben Cardin 

Massachusetts: Elizabeth Warren 

Michigan: Debbie Stabenow 

Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar 

Montana: Jon Tester 

Nevada: Jacky Rosen  

New Jersey: Bob Menendez  

New Mexico: Martin Heinrich  

New York: Kirsten Gillibrand  

Ohio: Sherrod Brown  

Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr.  

Rhode Island: Sheldon Whitehouse  

Virginia: Tim Kaine  

Washington: Maria Cantwell  

West Virginia: Joe Manchin  

Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin  

Independents up for reelection in 2024:

Maine: Angus King 

Vermont: Bernie Sanders  

Republicans up for reelection in 2024:

Florida: Rick Scott 

Indiana: Mike Braun  

Mississippi: Roger Wicker  

Missouri: Josh Hawley 

Nebraska: Deb Fischer  

North Dakota: Kevin Cramer 

Tennessee: Marsha Blackburn  

Texas: Ted Cruz   

Utah: Mitt Romney  

Wyoming: John Barrasso  

Democrats up for reelection in 2026:

Colorado: John Hickenlooper

Delaware: Chris Coons 

Georgia: Jon Ossoff

Illinois: Dick Durbin 

Massachusetts: Ed Markey 

Michigan: Gary Peters 

Minnesota: Tina Smith 

New Hampshire: Jeanne Shaheen 

New Jersey: Cory Booker 

New Mexico: Ben Ray Lujan 

Oregon: Jeff Merkley 

Rhode Island: Jack Reed  

Virginia: Mark Warner 

Republicans up for reelection in 2026:

Alabama: Tommy Tuberville

Alaska: Dan Sullivan 

Arkansas: Tom Cotton 

Colorado: Cory Gardner 

Idaho: James Risch 

Iowa: Joni Ernst 

Kansas: Roger Marshall

Kentucky: Mitch McConnell 

Louisiana: Bill Cassidy 

Maine: Susan Collins 

Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith 

Montana: Steve Daines 

Nebraska: Ben Sasse 

North Carolina: Thom Tillis 

Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe 

South Carolina: Lindsey Graham 

South Dakota: Mike Rounds 

Tennessee: Bill Hagerty

Texas: John Cornyn 

West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito 

Wyoming: Cynthia Lummis