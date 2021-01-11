Americas
U.S. Senate Seats up for Reelection in 2022
There are a total of 535 Members of Congress. 100 serve in the U.S. Senate, and 435 serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Each state sends two Senators to represent their state in the U.S. Senate. In the Senate, the majority has the power to schedule when various bills come to the floor for voting, but a single Senator can slow legislation from coming to the floor for a vote.
Since debate in the Senate is not concluded until 60 Senators vote for a cloture motion to approve a bill for consideration, the majority must also coordinate with the minority party to set the rules for debate on legislation.
Under this system, legislation can be debated for one or two weeks on the Senate floor alone.
The United States Senate elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the 100 Senate seats are up for reelection.
The GOP will have to defend more Senate seats than Democrats. As of now, there will be 20 Republican Senate seats on the line, while Democrats will need to protect 14 seats.
The winners of those seats will serve a six-year term from January 3, 2023, until January 3, 2029.
Elections to the Senate are staggered over even years so that only about 1/3 of the Senate is up for reelection during any election.
Below are the 34 Senate seats up for reelection in 2022 in alphabetical order by political party and state, as well as the listing of Senators up for reelection in 2024 and 2026.
Democrats up for reelection in 2022:
Arizona: Mark Kelly
California: Alex Padilla
Colorado: Michael Bennet
Connecticut: Richard Blumenthal
Georgia: Raphael Warnock
Hawaii: Brian Schatz
Illinois: Tammy Duckworth
Maryland: Chris Van Hollen
Nevada: Catherine Cortez Masto
New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan
New York: Chuck Schumer
Oregon: Ron Wyden
Vermont: Patrick Leahy
Washington: Patty Murray
Republicans up for reelection in 2022:
Alabama: Richard Shelby
Alaska: Lisa Murkowski
Arkansas: John Boozman
Florida: Marco Rubio
Idaho: Mike Crapo
Indiana: Todd Young
Iowa: Chuck Grassley
Kansas: Jerry Moran
Kentucky: Rand Paul
Louisiana: John N. Kennedy
Missouri: Roy Blunt
North Carolina: Richard Burr (Retiring)
North Dakota: John Hoeven
Ohio: Rob Portman
Oklahoma: James Lankford
Pennsylvania: Pat Toomey
South Carolina: Tim Scott
South Dakota: John Thune
Utah: Mike Lee
Wisconsin: Ron Johnson (Retiring)
Democrats up for reelection in 2024:
Arizona: Kyrsten Sinema
California: Dianne Feinstein
Connecticut: Chris Murphy
Delaware: Tom Carper
Hawaii: Mazie Hirono
Maryland: Ben Cardin
Massachusetts: Elizabeth Warren
Michigan: Debbie Stabenow
Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar
Montana: Jon Tester
Nevada: Jacky Rosen
New Jersey: Bob Menendez
New Mexico: Martin Heinrich
New York: Kirsten Gillibrand
Ohio: Sherrod Brown
Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr.
Rhode Island: Sheldon Whitehouse
Virginia: Tim Kaine
Washington: Maria Cantwell
West Virginia: Joe Manchin
Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin
Independents up for reelection in 2024:
Maine: Angus King
Vermont: Bernie Sanders
Republicans up for reelection in 2024:
Florida: Rick Scott
Indiana: Mike Braun
Mississippi: Roger Wicker
Missouri: Josh Hawley
Nebraska: Deb Fischer
North Dakota: Kevin Cramer
Tennessee: Marsha Blackburn
Texas: Ted Cruz
Utah: Mitt Romney
Wyoming: John Barrasso
Democrats up for reelection in 2026:
Colorado: John Hickenlooper
Delaware: Chris Coons
Georgia: Jon Ossoff
Illinois: Dick Durbin
Massachusetts: Ed Markey
Michigan: Gary Peters
Minnesota: Tina Smith
New Hampshire: Jeanne Shaheen
New Jersey: Cory Booker
New Mexico: Ben Ray Lujan
Oregon: Jeff Merkley
Rhode Island: Jack Reed
Virginia: Mark Warner
Republicans up for reelection in 2026:
Alabama: Tommy Tuberville
Alaska: Dan Sullivan
Arkansas: Tom Cotton
Colorado: Cory Gardner
Idaho: James Risch
Iowa: Joni Ernst
Kansas: Roger Marshall
Kentucky: Mitch McConnell
Louisiana: Bill Cassidy
Maine: Susan Collins
Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith
Montana: Steve Daines
Nebraska: Ben Sasse
North Carolina: Thom Tillis
Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe
South Carolina: Lindsey Graham
South Dakota: Mike Rounds
Tennessee: Bill Hagerty
Texas: John Cornyn
West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito
Wyoming: Cynthia Lummis