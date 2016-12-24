Americas

How the Rest of the World Sees Donald Trump

Australia – The Age, 10/18/16: Simmering violence amid calls for coups and revolutions, for pitchforks, torches and a bloodbath will make November 9 like no other morning-after for American voters – does the country explode or can it get on with a gracious concession of defeat and the peaceful acceptance of a new president? …Trump, along with surrogates who should know better, keeps stoking the fires. …In Virginia last week, an armed Trump supporter stood on the street outside a Democratic Party office, reportedly staring into the office for much of the day, as he displayed a licensed firearm. After a time he was joined by another supporter – also armed.



Qatar – Aljazeera, 10/11/16: Trump's success could be attributed to his "trumpisms," pithy slogans and scapegoating that take on a self-perpetuating nature among his followers, such as Muslims in New Jersey celebrating the 9/11 attacks. However, Trumpisms regarding Iraq did not emerge in a vacuum, but are symptomatic of a continued, deliberate misunderstanding of Iraq's culture and politics in Washington policy circles. …The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was mentioned 27 times during the second US presidential debate. Donald Trump invoked it immediately after he was asked about sexual comments he made in 2005, deflecting attention away from his "locker room" talk. When later asked about his taxes, he also avoided the question by referring to ISIL (also known as ISIS). Referring to ISIL was a diversionary tactic, yet Trump failed to articulate a concrete strategy for defeating it. His ideas on ISIL tapped into pre-existing myths developed from the partisan discourse in Washington after the 2014 fall of Mosul, while his other critiques demonstrate Trump’s complete ignorance of military strategy.

Canada – The Star.com, 10/17/16: Donald Trump’s ugly, deceitful and intensifying attacks on the integrity of America’s democratic system have alarmed experts on dictatorships, who say his words resemble those of foreign fascists and authoritarians. … His false and outlandish claims have reminded scholars of those of illiberal leaders from Italy’s Benito Mussolini to Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez. And they “can potentially lead to violence, in particular if the followers take this seriously,” said Pippa Norris, an elections authority at Harvard University who is director of the Election Integrity Project.

United Kingdom - BBC News, 3/17/16: Donald Trump winning the US presidency is considered one of the top 10 risks facing the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. … The research firm warns he could disrupt the global economy and heighten political and security risks in the US. … He is rated as riskier than Britain leaving the European Union or an armed clash in the South China Sea.

Russia – Tass News Agency, 8/1/16: One in three Russians (34%) firmly believes that Russian-US relations will improve, if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the US presidential election in November, according to an opinion poll conducted from July 9 to July 16 by the national public opinion studies center, VTsIOM. The bulk of those who expect an improvement between the two countries, are largely followers of the Communist Party (48%). …41% of Russians keep track of the US election race on a more or less regular basis (in contrast to 36% in 2008).



Pakistan – Dawn, 7/23/16: The main reason Pakistan should worry about a Trump presidency is its potential to trigger a surge in extremist violence. A jingoistic US president — one that has repeatedly made clear his suspicion and spite for Muslims, whether they be legal immigrants or refugees; one who believes Christianity is “under siege” and has vowed to protect it — will be the stuff of dreams for militant groups. What better driver of recruitment? The clash of civilisations that has until now been a debunked academic argument would become the status quo. And a surge in radical extremism will hit the Muslim world, including Pakistan, before it affects the US. For that reason alone, a Trump presidency would be bad for Pakistan, for the US, and the world.

United Kingdom – The Guardian, 10/15/16: Accusations of betrayal. Demagoguery and hatred. The bunker in Berlin. Comparisons with Adolf Hitler have been tempting throughout Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for the presidency – never more so than at its mad, destructive climax. …The Republican’s presidential bid appears to have become the campaign equivalent of the last days of the Reich, when Germany’s leadership raged at bearers of bad news from the battlefield, ordered non-existent divisions to launch counteroffensives, and embraced a nihilistic plan to burn it all down and take everyone along. … But part of the reckoning may have to be a realisation that Trump’s hostile takeover did not occur in a vacuum. Critics have argued that he merely said, in a crude and explicit way, what many rightwing Republicans have been saying for years in code resulting in racially charged anger, obstruction in Congress and cancer in the body politic.

Germany – Spiegel Online, 8/16/16: During his campaign, Donald Trump has repeatedly flirted with violence. Crude political notions aside, he lacks the character to become president of the United States and represents a true danger to the entire world. … he offhandedly suggested the possibility of an armed uprising or gun violence against Clinton. If Clinton is elected president and names a judge to the Supreme Court, Trump told his fans, "Nothing you can do, folks." But he promptly added: "Although the Second Amendment people -- maybe there is, I don't know." Trump left open what that might be, but there can be little doubt about what he meant. Trump, who has repeatedly incited violence in the past, has now pushed the limits of what can be said even further.