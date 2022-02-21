Americas

Should U.S. Flight Attendants Be Paid During Boarding?

The average time to board a plane is approximately 30 to 40 minutes, and it’s only going to get slower, not faster.

Additionally, the most common time for air rage is during boarding, and many flight attendants have recounted harrowing and aggressive incidents, including screaming, shoving, kicking, and spitting on crew members. Many described how the violence has affected their mental health and created an emotionally and physically abusive work environment.

And the majority of those flight crews aren’t even on the clock yet.

Most U.S. airlines don’t pay their flight attendants until the airplane door closes, even though plane boarding is one of the most stressful parts of their job.

More than 5,700 mile-high meltdowns were reported on U.S. airlines in 2021 compared with a typical year of about 100 to 150 cases.

Things have gotten so bad that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offers flight attendants, free self-defense classes. The Crew Member Self Defense Training Program provides four hours of training to prepare active crew members of all domestic scheduled carriers for potential physical altercations both on and off the aircraft.

Change.org has almost 100,000 signatures for a petition for U.S. flight attendants to be paid during boarding.

Read more about it at: ONE MILE AT A TIME