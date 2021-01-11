Americas

World Headlines: Capitol Siege by MAGA Mob

In 2017, the FBI reported that white supremacists posed a "persistent threat of lethal violence" that produced more fatalities than any other domestic terrorists since 2000.

In 2018, the FBI designated the Proud Boys as an extremist group with ties to white nationalism. At that time, the FBI also alerted local law enforcement agencies that the Proud Boys' members contributed to escalating violent activities in Charlottesville, Virginia, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

In 2019, the FBI declared QAnon a domestic terrorism threat with the potential to motivate extremists to commit criminal and violent activity.

And on December 12, 2020, a pro-Trump protest that took over Washington turned violent. There were multiple faceoffs with counter-protesters, including four stabbings and at least 23 arrests—six for assaulting police officers.

So why weren't federal officials better prepared for the January 6th pro-Trump mob?

Worldpress.org has compiled a sampling of what the world is saying about the Capitol siege.

United Kingdom: The Sun (1/7/21)

Out for blood. D.C. Riot. MAGA fanatics erect gallows outside US Capitol as building is overrun and lawmakers trapped inside.

…The wooden structure with an orange rope meant to hang someone stood outside the government building, with supporters of President Donald Trump gathered around it.

…As the afternoon became increasingly violent and reports emerged of bloodshed at the Capitol, Trump made various remarks on Twitter, but did not concede. In an evening tweet, Trump seemed to blame the violence on the election results. "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," Trump tweeted. "Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"

Russia: Pravda.ru (1/8/21)

This is the same Trump who, during the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests that erupted in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd, tweeted that anyone vandalizing or damaging a federal building should receive a "MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON."

…Many pundits expressed outrage that some members of the Capitol police took "selfies" with the insurrectionists. But, since they were clearly outnumbered when the siege began and thus largely unable to make many arrests, these selfies could potentially be used by police to identify and locate these individuals later.



United Kingdom: Daily Mail (1/9/21)

Republican West Virginia State House member Derrick Evans, 35, was arrested Friday and charged with entering a restricted public building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in connection with the Capitol riots. …Evans, the politician, broadcast his participation in a Facebook Live video he took of himself as he entered the Capitol building during the riots, shouting: 'We're in! We're in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!'…A woman claiming to be Evans' grandmother 'thanked' Trump for inciting the riot.

…according to court documents…Jacob Anthony Chansley, the Trump supporter who sported horns, a fur hat and face paint, as he occupied the Senate dais, …called the FBI field office in Washington and confirmed to an agent that he "was the male in the face paint and headdress in the Vice President's chair in the Senate." Chansley told the agent that he and other patriots had come from Arizona at the request of the President that all patriots come to D.C. on January 6. …One of his tattoos is said to show the symbol of Wotanism, an acronym for 'Will of the Aryan Nation.'

Turkey: Hurriyet Daily News (1/8/21)

The invasion of the Capitol building, a powerful symbol of the nation's democracy, rattled Republicans and Democrats alike. They struggled with how best to contain the impulses of a president deemed too dangerous to control his own social media accounts but who remains commander in chief of the world's greatest military.

Qatar: Aljazeera (1/9/21)

Even after rioters – egged on by Trump's assertions that the vote was "rigged" and "stolen" – overran the US Capitol on January 6 as Congress met to certify the final election results, the president has not dispelled his claims.

Instead, he maintained in a video released during the riot that "we had an election that was stolen from us."…… Twitter announced on Friday it was pulling the plug permanently on @realDonaldTrump, citing concern that Trump would use it for "further incitement of violence." Trump retorted that he would be "building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!".

United Kingdom: BBC News (1/7/21)

Several prominent QAnon activists were spotted inside the building, and others flew Q-themed banners inside and out. … President Trump - viewed as a hero by the movement - has stopped short of endorsing the conspiracy theory but has described QAnon activists as "people who love our country." …Trump on QAnon: 'They do like me.'

One outspoken QAnon supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, was elected to the US Congress in November. ...At its heart, QAnon is a wide-ranging, completely unfounded theory that says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping pedophiles in government, business and the media.

Israel: The Jerusalem Post (1/8/21)

Wednesday's demonstration featured protesters carrying anti-circumcision signs reading "circumcision is the mark of the beast of satan" and "outlaw satan's circumcision."

…Several members of the mob wore or carried signs invoking the pro-Donald Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, which is laced with anti-Semitism. … Trump has praised the movement and espoused its baseless ideas. … Prominent Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis were part of the Capitol mob. … The Neo-Nazi group NSC-131 also joined the insurrection… The 131 division is from New England.

… "Camp Auschwitz," one shirt read, along with the message "Work brings freedom" — a rough translation of the message that greeted Jewish prisoners at the infamous Nazi concentration camp. The back of the shirt said "Staff."

United States: Hawaii News Now (1/8/21)

On Thursday, with 12 days left in his term, Trump finally bent to reality when he released a video late in the day that condemned the violence carried out in his name at the Capitol and acknowledged his presidency would soon end.

… But by the next morning, Trump was back to his usual division. Rather than offering condolences for the police officer who died from injuries sustained during the riot, Trump commended the "great American Patriots" who had voted for him. "They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" he tweeted.

United Kingdom: The Guardian (1/9/21)

Among the most shocking images to emerge from Wednesday's attack on the US Capitol were members of the pro-Trump mob wielding baseball bats and bearing "Keep America Great" banners rampaging over the inaugural platform on the West Front of the building where four years ago Donald Trump took his oath of office.

… Michael Chertoff, the former homeland security secretary under George W Bush, said … "As we are now unfortunately aware, there are people who are prepared to engage in domestic terrorism. Unlike dealing with foreign terrorists who you can exclude from the country, in this case you don't know whether your next-door neighbor might be a threat."

… The risk of the incoming president and vice-president, three former presidents, the nine members of the US supreme court, and most members of Congress – all of whom are expected to attend the inauguration – being exposed to a repeat attack by the Trump-incited mob is beyond contemplation.